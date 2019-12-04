The legendary British Secret Service agent, James Bond, is back, but with a twist. The first action-packed trailer for the next installment in the famed Bond movie franchise, No Time To Die, has arrived. Daniel Craig, who has played the role of the titular character since 2006, is back for his last hoorah as the martini drinking protagonist and will be going out with a bang.

In No Time To Die, things are a bit different. Bond is now retired and is spending his days in Jamaica until his retirement is interrupted when an old friend, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), pops up, asking for his help. When Bond puts back on his fancy suit and returns back to action, he quickly learns MI6 has moved on without him and hand over his iconic 007 moniker to a new agent named Nomi (Lashana Lynch) and can we add she looks badass.

As far as his mission he left retirement in paradise for, Bond is tasked with rescuing a kidnap scientist, which won’t be no easy task thanks to a mysterious villain played by Rami Malek armed with dangerous new technology. Bond, who notoriously loves to work alone unless it’s a lovely lady by his side, will be getting some help and butt heads with the new 007 whether he likes it or not. Will he officially hand over the mantle in this film? That’s the million-dollar question.

Returning for what could possibly be the final film featuring the character created by Ian Fleming is Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ralph Fiennes (“M”), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner), Lea Seydoux (Dr. Madeleine Swann) and Christoph Waltz (Blofeld). No Time To Die arrives in theater April 3, 2020, in the UK and April 8, in the US, you can step into the trailer below.

Photo: No Time To Die / UNITED ARTISTS RELEASING. © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND METRO-GOLDWYN-MAYER STUDIOS INC

James Bond Returns In First Action-Packed Trailer For ‘No Time To Die’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

