‘Atlantics’ Is An Epic Black Love Story For Your Next Netflix And Chill

With the plethora of movie and T.V. options on Netflix, it’s only right that we dish on the new releases to help guide your streaming pleasure.

The latest flick to be added to the vault is the film festival darling Atlantics. The movie takes place in Darkar, Senegal and it tells the story of an exploited construction worker named Souleiman (played by Traore) and a young woman named Ada (played by Mame Bineta Sane) who resides under the strict watch of her patriarchal family. Souleiman and Ada share a romantic relationship in secrecy, especially since Ada is betrothed to another man against her wishes. Souleiman and Ada’s relationship reaches an abrupt holt, however, when Souleiman and his fellow workers leave the country by sea in search for better opportunities.

At first, Ada is left devastated but then, a mystery ensues when someone starts a fire in the house of Ada’s new husband. Word gets around that it might’ve been Souleiman, who’s mysteriously returned from the sea. While Ada is trying to figure it out, she’s constantly harassed by a detective who’s trying to get info on Souleiman’s whereabouts. What follows is a movie filled with supernatural occurrences and a woman desperate to reconnect with the love of her life.

The flick was full of wonder, social critique and pure romance. Along with seeking Souleiman, Ada finds the courage to separate herself from her arranged marriage and patriarchal father so she can lead her own life. She has a group of women who give her further insight on her journey, especially her bartender bestie named Dior (played by Nicole Sougou).

It’s the ultimate Black love story.

The movie also made history when its director Mati Diop became the first Black woman to direct a film featured In Competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. At the festival, the movie was awarded the coveted Grand Prix. It also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, The New York Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival.

If you’re looking for romance, mystery, and supernatural realism, Atlantics should definitely be the next film on your Netflix queue!

‘Atlantics’ Is An Epic Black Love Story For Your Next Netflix And Chill was originally published on globalgrind.com

