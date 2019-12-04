Kehinde Wiley Reveals Michelle Obama Did Not Like First Draft of His Obama Portrait

Barack and Michelle Obama’s official portraits are already on display in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery for the world to see. Kehinde Wiley, who crafted Barack’s revealed that his first draft of our forever president’s portrait wasn’t well-received by Michelle.

Speaking with Swizz Beatz for Creative Mind Talks in Miami, Wiley shared the story of the phone call he received from the 44th President explaining to him that First Lady didn’t care for the initial draft of Potus’ painting.

“I got a call and [Barack Obama] said, ‘The first version that you made, I love it. But Michelle doesn’t.”

But it would appear that Michelle did appreciate the final product. She even shared a photo of herself in front of the painting on Instagram.

Wiley also spoke about his experience creating the portrait

“I’m in the Oval Office, my hands are shaking. This incredibly tall, dashing guy comes in… there’s certain personalities that know that they make you nervous, and so they’ve evolved — and he’s evolved — a way of making people feel comfortable.”

Still, an experience for the ages and now his painting of one the countries most popular presidents will live forever in the halls of one of the most prestigious museums of the world.

