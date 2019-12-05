Kid Rock is inviting smoke that he really doesn’t want to entertain. After insulting the city of Detroit, Royce Da 5’9″ spoke up and told the culture vulture to “shut the f*ck up.”

Please shut the fuck up and get a publicist before you start a fire that can only be put out by the people who aren’t interested in your “millions of dollars” @kidrock https://t.co/aIpNPsR82c — Nickle (@Royceda59) December 5, 2019

“Please shut the f*ck up,” wrote Royce on Twitter. “And get a publicist before you start a fire that can only be put out by the people who aren’t interested in your ‘millions of dollars.’” The Detroit MC also @’d him, just so you know it’s real.

It started when Kid Rock came out of his mouth and insulted Oprah Winfrey, among others, during a drunken rant in his own Nashville bar. Yesterday (Dec. 4), it was announced that Rock’s Detroit restaurant would be closing, and the shuttering was directly tied to his racist commentary.

Royce’s words were a retort to a report from WDIV Detroit where Kid Rock was quoted as saying, “I guess the millions of dollars I pumped into that town was not enough.”

Enough from a Trump-supporting, failed GOP Senate candidate? Detroit is going to be just fine.

As for Royce, he recently dropped a new tune called “Black Savage.” Also, remember the time that Tory Lanez knew not what he was doing.

On Sight: Royce Da 5’9″ Encourages Kid Rock To “Shut The F*ck Up” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

