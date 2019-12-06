Galdi reacts to and analyzes Trent Williams taking a sledgehammer to Bruce Allen and the Skins in The Washington Post. Trent said to Redskins insider Les Carpenter of The Post in this piece that the intent was to play for the Redskins and that he believes that Bruce Allen wanted to dish out punishment for Trent holding out and for revealing his frustration over the team’s medical staff and his cancer diagnosis. Plus, it got even uglier when Trent said of Allen. “It just goes to show you how behind the times [Allen] is, and he still tries to use that money to hold it over black athletes.” Galdi reacts to all that and more!

Al Galdi: Trent Williams Takes A Sledgehammer To Bruce Allen was originally published on theteam980.com

