Cardi B Is Starting Her Decade Off Right With A Vogue Cover Co-Starring Baby Kulture

Cardi B is handling this whole balance between motherhood and work quite well. A few weeks ago, her 72 Questions with Vogue dropped, where she filmed in her grandmothers’ home in the Bronx and was holding a sleeping baby Kulture. Maybe that was the hint that the January 2020 cover stars would be none other than the 27-year-old rapper and her baby?

Vogue is featuring “four fearless creative forces, role models, and mothers with a quartet of covers.” Cardi B, not surprisingly, is one of them, alongside Stella McCartney, Greta Gerwig and Ashley Graham. The beauty poses against a lush, green, vibrant background wearing a red and white polka dot Michael Kors collection dress and red Jimmy Choo shoes. She’s wearing one Cartier earring, almost as if to say, sometimes in motherhood one can be slightly forgetful. Her hair is in a wet style, slicked back, and done by Tokyo Stylez. She’s holding a smiling baby Kulture. She looks powerful and fabulous and you can’t tell me anything different.

She poses in another shot, featuring Kulture, who was born in July of 2018. Cardi B is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and a Tiffany & Co. bracelet. Baby Kulture is wearing a Brock Collection x Maisonette dress.

There’s another shot of Cardi B on a deck, where you see the New York City skyline in the background. She’s wearing a Zac Posen dress, holding more meaning, as the brand is now defunct, and Posen himself is a New York City kid, like Cardi B.

In one more shot, she’s laying in a bed, wearing a blue Zac Posen dress and black Jimmy Choo shoes. She’s barely covered by the dress, showing off her peacock tattoo, which seems to illustrate her bold and unapologetic personality.

The cover and editorial is more than stunning shots by Annie Leibovitz and designer clothing. The interview itself, by Rob Haskell, is also very telling of a growing Cardi B. She discusses social media, “This whole year has just been a lot for me. I feel like people are just so tired of me winning. I will look for my name on Twitter, and it’s like hate tweets, hate tweets, hate tweets.” Later in the interview she admits, “Social media made me. Before I got on Love & Hip Hop, I had millions of followers just off the way I speak. Just me talking. And that’s how I got discovered. But now social media makes everything hard.”

She comments on her rejecting a white Yankees cap for the Yes video, admitting to be a Red Sox fan, “The whole underdog thing.”

She also talks blended families with Offset, “When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people was like, oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that have three kids? And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing? My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and i love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

Read the whole interview, here.

Beauties, what do you think of the cover, the editorial, and Cardi’s thoughts on social media and blended families?

Cardi B Is Starting Her Decade Off Right With A Vogue Cover Co-Starring Baby Kulture was originally published on hellobeautiful.com