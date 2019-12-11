Can’t Get Enough: J. Cole Announces Second Annual Dreamville Festival

Dreamville is having an incredible year and fans of the collective and label, including its fearless leader J. Cole, have something to rejoice over once again. The well-attended and acclaimed Dreamville Festival will be returning in 2020 for its second annual event in the Tar Heel State.

The Dreamville Festival will return to the grounds of the historic Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, N.C., an event we attended and completely enjoyed. It was also one of the most well-organized events of its size we’ve attended in years. This year’s lineup hasn’t been announced, but fans who want to snag early tickets, your time is coming.

While the lineup is still a mystery, last year’s show saw Dreamville Record acts Ari Lennox, Lute, Bas, EarthGang, J.I.D., Cozz, and headliner J. Cole, with sets from Teyana Taylor, 21 Savage, and plenty more. The label is also celebrating the victory of both the Revenge Of The Dreamers III album going platinum and for being up for a pair of Grammy Awards including the Rap Album category.

“On behalf of the Dreamville team, we couldn’t be more proud to announce the festival’s return to Raleigh and the beautiful state of North Carolina. Being able to experience firsthand the positive and substantial impact that this festival made in the local community was a humbling experience and something I hope we can continue to build upon for years to come,” Ibrahim “IB” Hamad, President of Dreamville Records and J. Cole’s manager, shared in a prepared statement.

Tickets for Dreamville Festival go on sale on Wednesday, December 11 at 12:00PM ET. Early bird tickets for General Admission will start at $79 and VIP will start at $299. A portion of ticket sales will support the Dreamville Foundation, related charity efforts, and the Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy

