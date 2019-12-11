Danny Brown Will Host New Radio Station As Part of ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Latest Update

Grand Theft Auto V first arrived on PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2013 before being released on 2014 current-generation consoles PS4 and XBOX One and is still going strong. Rockstar Games announced that Detroit’s own, Danny Brown will be hosting a new radio station in the game.
The new station will be called iFruit Radio, a play on Apple Radio. It will be available to GTA Online players as part of the Diamond Casino Heist update arriving on Thursday (December 12), breathing more life into the game that has sold over 115 million copies. Skepta will be joining Brown as a special guest on the channel.
Players can look forward to a total of 27 tracks from popular music acts such as DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke, Burna Boy, Kranium, Freddie Gibbs, Travis Scott, ScHoolBoy Q, City Girls and more. You can see the full tracklist below.
- Megan Thee Stallion f. DaBaby – Cash Shit
- Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Crime Pays
- Skepta f. Nafe Smalls – Greaze Mode
- Pop Smoke – 100K on the Coupe
- slowthai – I Need
- Danny Brown – Dance In The Water
- The Egyptian Lover – Everything She Wants
- Burna Boy ft Zlatan – Killin Dem
- Skepta & AJ Tracey – Kiss and Tell
- D-Block Europe – Kitchen Kings
- JME f. Giggs – Knock Your Block Off
- Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
- Yung Thug f. Gunna and Travis Scott – Hot (Remix)
- DaBaby f. Kevin Gates – POP STAR
- Kranium f. AJ Tracey – Money In The Bank
- J Hus – Must Be
- Baauer and Channel Tres f. Danny Brown – Ready to Go
- D Double E & Watch the Ride f. DJ Die, Dismantle, and DJ Randall – Original Format
- Shoreline Mafia – Wings
- Alkaline – With the Thing
- Headie One f. Skepta – Back to Basics (Floating Points Remix)
- City Girls – Act Up
- Denzel Curry & YBN Cordae f. Take a Daytrip – AL1ENZ
- Koffee ft Gunna – W
- DaBaby – BOP
- Naira Marley – Opotoyi (Marlians)
- ScHoolboy Q – Numb Numb Juice
- ESSIE GANG f. SQ Diesel – Pattern Chanel
—
Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty
Danny Brown Will Host New Radio Station As Part of ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Latest Update was originally published on hiphopwired.com