While her fans continue to patiently wait for a new album, Rihanna is out here getting to the bag. She has locked down a monster deal for upcoming film.

The Hollywood Reporter is stating that Amazon has purchased the exclusive rights to the RiRi’s forthcoming documentary. According to their sources the streaming platform dropped a whopping $25 million for the untitled project. This is on the heels of the recent news where Apple TV+ announced that they would be the official home of the Billie Eilish documentary via a deal that is also rumored to be around the $25 million mark.

Directed by Peter Berg, the Rihanna documentary is being touted as an unfiltered look into the pop star’s life. Thus far Berg has already shot over 1,200 hours of her in the last two years. He detailed the experience in an interview with THR. “That was a fun change of pace…to go travel with Rihanna around Europe, and Rihanna is surrounded by girls. We were in Nice [France]. She was going to do a concert on Bastille Day. And that truck driver who killed all those people plowed through them right in front of our hotel. So even in me trying to do something light, I had a very, very front-row seat to something that horrific” he explained. The two previously worked on Battleship together in 2012.

The documentary is slated for a 2020 release.

Photo: Tony Oudot/WENN

Bag Secured: Amazon Reportedly Pays $25 Million For Rihanna Documentary was originally published on hiphopwired.com

