YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Dirty Lyanna,” Third World ft. Damian Marley “You’re Not The Only One” & More | Daily Visuals

It’s pretty amazing that today’s youth were nothing but DNA molecules in their parents bodies when Michael Jackson was reigning as the King of Pop and yet they still pay homage and revere the legend of the rhinestone gloved one.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again happens to be one of those young gunners and for his MJ inspired visuals to “Dirty Lyanna” finds himself getting stalked by a thick young woman running amuck on his property.

Back on the island Third World and Damien “Gong Jr.” Marley link up to bring some of that reggae flavor we all need in our lives in their clip for “You’re Not The Only One.” Feels like just yesterday we were all losing our mind to “Jam Rock.” God, we’re old… ish.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fred The Godson, Mo3, and more.

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “DIRTY LYANNA”

THIRD WORLD FT. DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY – “YOU’RE NOT THE ONLY ONE”

FRED THE GODSON – “PICTURE BARS”

MO3 – “WHY”

SMOKEPURPP FT. DENZEL CURRY – “WHAT I PLEASE”

NEEK BUCKS – “CRACKHOUSE”

LADY XO – “OKAY”

LIL B – “I’MA SELL”

MOZZY – “BIG HOMIE FROM THE HOOD”

AFRO B – “MAD MAD MAD”

