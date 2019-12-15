Kodak Black isn’t getting out of prison anytime soon, and his stay isn’t going smoothly. According to the Florida rapper, the guards beat him down something awful.

The “Tunnel Vision” rapper took to Instagram to drop a lengthy message detailing his abuse and continuing to bandy out a conspiracy theory that he was drugged by C.O.’s. At one point, he claims he had to be placed in a wheelchair.

Part of the note reads:

On October 29th I was laced with an unknown substance here in Miami, FDC. That substance gave me an out of body experience and had me feeling like I was possessed and dying slowly. Upon this experience i managed to go to the CO’s office to seek medical

Attention (As shown on surveillance cameras). I was denied ! This left me in a state of paranoia.

Shortly after I got into an altercation with an innate. This same CO who denied me medical attention, proceeded to pepper spray me which instantly impaired my vision and I was oblivious to who was punching and grabbing me repeatedly in the face.

He ends the lengthy diatribe by saying, “I want to shed this light on police brutality and the tactics they use to cover their behinds.”

That’s fair, but if we’re keeping it a buck, Kodak Black isn’t the best messenger.

The rapper is now serving a four-year sentence for lying on gun permit applications and still facing sexual assault charges in South Carolina.

Kodak Black Claims C.O.’s Beat The Brakes Off Him In Prison, Denied Medical Attention was originally published on hiphopwired.com

