Many are still mourning the untimely passing of Juice WRLD. One person in particular is the late rapper’s girlfriend, Alli Lotti, who made it a point to let the world know what kind of individual he was.

As spotted on Hip-Hop N More Juice’s significant other showed courage and heart by making an appearance at the recent Rolling Loud Los Angeles. As an unexpected surprise, Ally Lotti took the stage to speak about her love and his legacy. “I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this Earth,” she said. “He literally loved every single one of you guys” she revealed.

Lotti continued to further detail his connection to his fans. “There was not a time that he showed me any different love than he felt for you. He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative thing in your life – he would tell you every time he saw you – and change that to a positive situation.”

She also used the platform to call out the country’s growing prescription drug crisis. “Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction,” she revealed.

The festival also curated a 20 minute video to commemorate the fallen rapper with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, G Herbo and Ski Mask the Slump God all performing their collaborations with Juice. Naturally the crowd was receptive as the Chicago native was originally supposed to perform a set.

You can see the footage from the event below.

Photo:

Juice WRLD’s Girlfriend Ally Lotti Pays Tribute To Late Rapper At Rolling Loud [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

