Teyana Taylor is making serious business moves. The vocalist, actress, director, and model just landed a deal as Pretty Little Thing’s brand ambassador.
View this post on Instagram
Shit bout to get spicy! Say hello to @prettylittlething’s newest brand ambassador 🔥🌶🔥 P.S I created this outfit out of 2 pairs of PLT pants. Lol I can only image how lit shit gone get when I get in that design room, I look forward to what’s in store to come! Time to bring that Harlem spice to #PLT 📸: @shootmadonna @kvnhrtlss @j.vision @shotbysuav3 💆🏾♀️: @thekexperience @baddeyk
Teyana is no stranger to the fashion game. We already know she kills whatever she decides to wear, whether it be a pair of sweatpants or a gown for the red carpet. In the past she’s been the face of campaigns with Reebok, and the Pretty Little Thing X Karl Kani collaboration.
This brand ambassador relationship is bound to be a good one. Teyana revealed that she’s already started creating pieces and she can’t wait to officially make it into the design room. I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see what the two manage to create together. What do you think? Are you excited to see what Teyana brings to PLT?
Teyana Taylor Becomes A Brand Ambassador For Pretty Little Thing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com