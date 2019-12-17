CLOSE
Life & Style
HomeLife & Style

The Nike Victory Swim Collection Is Taking Charge In The Modest Swimwear Space

Young woman with hijab holding surfboard on beach

Source: Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty

Nike continues to be one of the most inclusive brands for all. On December 10th, the brand revealed their latest collection, Nike Victory Swim Collection, which is a modest swimwear line for women.

In their Instagram post, Nike quoted, ‘”‘I think a lot of women will be excited for this swimsuit. It’s not just Muslim women. A lot of women are modest as well.’ Making waves in the Nike Victory Swim Collection, featuring lightweight, full-coverage swimsuits designed to give you freedom of movement in the water.”

Nike is known for being technologically advanced when it comes to swimwear, designing suits that are performance driven. The Nike Victory Swim Collection is a mix of separates and includes hijabs throughout the assortment.

This isn’t the first time Nike has gone the modest route. In 2017 they launched a hijab for women athletes.

The collection has the Victory Full Coverage Swimsuit for $600.00, the Victory Swim Hijab for $40.00, the Victory Swim Tunic for $70.00, and the Victory Swim leggings for $68.00. The pieces are lightweight, quick drying and has a UPF 40+ rating to provide protection from the sun. The tunic and full coverage swimsuit also come with a built in bra for extra support.

Martha Moore, Nike Creative Director, VP stated in an interview with HighSnobiety, “The more we listened, the more possibility we saw to serve female athletes in new dimensions. As we continue broadening our vision for innovation, we’re excited to inspire more women to see themselves in sport by thinking creatively and designing inclusively.”

Beauties, what do you think about this modest swimwear expansion? Sound off in the comment section.

The collection drops on Nike.com and select stores on February 1st, 2020.

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Nike Is Going High Fashion With Air Dior [POLL]

Did This Nike Vaporfly Sneaker Help The NYC Marathoner Winner Run 26.2 In Just Over 2 Hours?

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Would You Wear Nike Kitten Heels? [POLL]

BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - March 18, 2012

40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look

40 photos Launch gallery

40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look

Continue reading 40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look

40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look

My girlfriend met her current husband while in an airport. Airports are always busy and bustling, making it the perfect location for people watching! Personally, I like to see what people choose to wear to the airport and their overall airport style. While "dressing up" for the airport seems like it's a thing of the past, the right outfit can get you upgraded into First Class (look like you belong, honey). I've always been intrigued by what celebs choose to wear to the airport, whether it's for a domestic or international flight. Often times, upon arrival (or even departure) there are their fans and paparazzi there to meet them. The pressure is on to look good! No one has airport fashion down quite like Rihanna. She either always looks chic or comfortable and often a mixture of both. We rounded up 40 fashion moments of Rihanna that we have loved from over the years. Whether it was her obsession with camo, her love for Puma slippers, or her high end accessories, we have all the best airport photos of Rihanna that will inspire your next look when it comes time to jet set.

The Nike Victory Swim Collection Is Taking Charge In The Modest Swimwear Space  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close