‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW

Rumor has it The Game is set for a second revival at The CW, thirteen years after it originally helped launch the network.

According to Deadline, the network is developing a one-hour followup series to the 2006 half-hour comedy from original series creator Mara Brock Akil and Devon Greggory, co-creator of BET’s American Soul.

The new version of The Game is moving out East and has ideas in place for some of the original cast members to return for what would be the show’s second revival after he was brought back to air on BET as a dramedy and aired for six seasons.

Here’s a synopsis:

The Game family was coasting to retirement but they heard the call of the fans to make a comeback… and like the record-breaking winners they are, they decided to pick up and move from a half-hour sitcom in San Diego to a one-hour dramedy in Baltimore. This time, our out-of-touch old-timers are determined to help a bunch of knuckle-head new-schoolers navigate the ruthless game of football on and off the field. They will clash through the pitfalls of fame, fortune and love. Some will win, others will lose, but that’s what happens when you play The Game.

Are you here for a revival of The Game on its original network?

