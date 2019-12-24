Cam’ron “Losing Weight 3,” Lil Tjay ft. Lil Wayne “Leaked Remix” & More | Daily Visuals

It’s officially Killa Season again!

After taking a lengthy hiatus from the rap game, Killa Cam returned over the weekend with his latest project Purple Haze 2 and as he gets back on his grizzly he drops some new visuals in support of his new album.

In his black-and-white video for “Losing Weight 3,” the self-proclaimed “Crack Gawd” reminisces about being a young’n getting in the drug game while strolling down memory lane with some throwback pictures of himself and his comrades.

On a somewhat lighter note, Lil Tjay links up with Lil Wayne and for their collaboration clip to “Leaked Remix,” the twosome hit up a circus where they clown around with the thick talent and move bustin’ jokers.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Lyfe Jennings, Danileigh, and more.

CAM’RON – “LOSING WEIGHT 3”

LIL TJAY FT. LIL WAYNE – “LEAKED REMIX”

LYFE JENNINGS – “BABY”

DANILEIGH – “NO CALLER ID”

CALBOY FT. G HERBO – “PURPOSE”

JUSTIN RARRI – “D3MONS”

