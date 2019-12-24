Puff Daddy just celebrated a milestone in his life as expected he celebrated it like no one else. By the looks of it he made history.

As spotted on Billboard the mogul turned 50 and his birthday party was a night to remember. As per the millions of shares on social media the event had the who’s who of celebrity in attendance. In the house was Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Offset, Dr. Dre, Kobe Bryant and many more. The crowd was treated to a live performance by Mary J. Blige and of course the music filled the room all night.

While only a select few were invited Diddy blessed the world with an inside peek to the festivities. On Monday, December 23 he shared a recap of the scene to his social media feeds. “A night to remember, you have to see it to believe it! WATCH THIS. A film by @gibsonhazard and @jakbannon” he wrote. Staying true to his signature over the top lifestyle he two minute clip feels like a short film with a dramatic introduction and a black and white theme. Within that 120 seconds it is clear Black excellence was redefined that evening.

You can watch the visuals below; but prepare to be in your feelings though.

Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com

Black Excellence: Diddy Shares Video Of His Epic 50th Birthday Party [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: