As we were celebrating Christmas with our families, some of our favorite celebrities were spending it with their loved ones. We got pictures on the ‘Gram and IG stories showing us a sneak peak into their Christmas morning. While many of the videos were cute, none warmed our heart more than a video of LeBron James‘ daughter, Zhuri, opening up one (of her many) Christmas gifts. LeBron James was video taping on his phone and caught this cute moment.

Zhuri screamed, “Ahhh! I have a brown skin girl!”

You hear some of the women in the background of the video singing the iconic Beyoncé song, “Brown skin girlllll, ya skin just like pearllllss.”

LeBron James overhears and says, “You got a what Z? Z what you got? What you got?” In full on Dad mode, he’s trying to capture the moment and tells his older son, “Bryce, watch out boy!” so he can film his daughter. Someone tells her, “Show daddy,” and she holds up the Black Barbie dolls.

Then LeBron James starts singing, “Brown skin girlllls” and she finishes, “ya skin just like pearlllss,” before screaming in excitement over her next gift, which is a stuffed puppy.

Someone asks, “Is that a real dog?” and LeBron James says, “Hell no! Ain’t no more dogs now.”

LeBron also posted more photos of his kids opening up their gifts on Christmas morning and his wife Savannah chilling and watching with a smile while wearing her black silk bonnet. You gotta love Black families.

Beauties, this moment illustrates how important representation is. It’s important for little girls (and boys) to have toys that reflect and look like them. I hope more toy companies see this video and take note.

What gift were your kids most excited about this holiday season? Share with us in the comment section!

LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive A ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Doll For Christmas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com