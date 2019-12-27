Embattled Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Working Out For New Orleans Saints

Unemployed embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown might have found himself a home. Brown, of course, broke the news himself that he is visiting the New Orleans Saints today (Dec.27) for a workout.

He posted and deleted several photos from inside the Saints facility, one of them being a picture of his free-agent waiver with the team and is resharing mentions from followers in his Instagram Stories. NFL insider Ian Rapoport also stated a source confirmed to him that Brown working out with the team is indeed the case.

Free agent WR Antonio Brown is visiting the New Orleans #Saints today, source confirms as Brown posted on Instagram. Here is his waiver he posted pic.twitter.com/1wQhE5ZPV8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2019

The last time Brown saw a football field was Week 2 of the NFL season when the New England Patriots played the Miami Dolphins. He was released by the team Sept. 20 when multiple allegations of sexual assault began picking up steam. Since then, Brown has been acting out on social media, calling out Patriots owner Robert Kraft and subsequently apologizing.

Brown’s workout with the Saints doesn’t mean he will see NFL action this season. Rapoport reports that if the Saints do sign AB, he will be placed on Commissioner Roger Goodell’s exempt list until his sexual assault investigation is complete. New Orleans led by future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees are marching onto the playoffs but are lacking in the wideout department.

Despite stellar play from Michael Thomas, who some are considering the best receiver in the league and just set the single-season NFL receptions record, the Saints don’t have a solid no.2 wide receiver. Thomas, on the year, has been Brees’ favorite target reeling in an astounding 145 catches, no other wideout on the team has over 29 receptions.

If the Saints decide to pass on Brown, at least he still has his budding rap career to look forward to.

Photo: Boston Globe / Getty

RELATED: Um, Thanks? Antonio Brown Swearing Off Alabaster Cheeks For New Year’s, Twitter Benches Him

RELATED: An Antonio Brown Deposition Went So Bad, He’s Getting A Do-Over

Embattled Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Working Out For New Orleans Saints was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: