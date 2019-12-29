CLOSE
Breaking: Plane Crashes Into Prince George’s County Home

A small plane has crashed into a home in Prince George’s county. The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Chestnut and Auburn avenues in Lanham. Fox 5 reports that the plane hit the home before smashing into a car. Reports suggest that the plane took off from College Park.

 

Firefighters and paramedics are on the scene. No word on injuries as of yet. WOL will have more as news comes.

