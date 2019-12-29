Breaking: Plane Crashes Into Prince George’s County Home

A small plane has crashed into a home in Prince George’s county. The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Chestnut and Auburn avenues in Lanham. Fox 5 reports that the plane hit the home before smashing into a car. Reports suggest that the plane took off from College Park.

#BREAKING This is the scene where you can see damage to at least one house and where a car caught fire. @fox5dc Plane crash scene at the 6600 Auburn Ave. https://t.co/S9vHRitf6u pic.twitter.com/2xbT8wehTP — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) December 29, 2019

Firefighters and paramedics are on the scene. No word on injuries as of yet. WOL will have more as news comes.

