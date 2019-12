Galdi gives his take on the Redskins targeting Ron Rivera as their next head coach and what they’d be getting in a coach with Rivera. The pros and cons as Al looks back at Ron Rivera’s time with the Carolina Panthers. Plus, how much power would Ron Rivera have with the Redskins?

Al Galdi: Sizing Up Ron Rivera As The Redskins Next Head Coach was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: