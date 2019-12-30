Redskins Insider JP Finlay With Kevin Sheehan: What’s The Redskins Power Structure Going To Look Like?

Redskins Insider JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington joins Kevin after the breaking news that Bruce Allen has been fired and will not be back in any capacity with the organization. JP & Kevin discuss what the power structure might look like with Allen gone and Ron Rivera as the head coach. Also, who will be back with the team that is already on the coaching staff? Plus, who would Ron Rivera want to bring in to the Redskins organization and how much power will he have?

