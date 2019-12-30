NFL Columnist Mike Jones of USA Today joins Kevin Sheehan to give his take on the Redskins parting ways with Bruce Allen and what he thinks of Ron Rivera as their next head coach. Also, Mike explains why Redskins fans could be encouraged, yet skeptical with Bruce Allen ousting because we’ve seen change with the team before that’s produced poor results. Plus, how much power will Ron Rivera have with the Redskins?

Mike Jones With Kevin Sheehan: Understandable For Redskins Fans To Be Encouraged, Yet Still Skeptical Now That Bruce Allen Is Out was originally published on theteam980.com

