Kevin reacts to the news that the Redskins have fired Bruce Allen and he’s not going to be with the organization in any capacity. Also, all the reports that the Redskins have targeted Ron Rivera as their next head coach. Plus, everything else that’s up in the air when it comes to the Redskins Front Office and Dan Snyder’s involvement.

Kevin Sheehan: Bruce Allen Is Out & Redskins To Bring In Ron Rivera As Their Next Head Coach was originally published on theteam980.com

