Yandy Hater Kimbella Claims Juelz Santana Will Be Home Summer 2020

Juelz Santana and his dentures might be back like cooked crack sooner than expected, according to his wife, Kimbella. The reality star revealed his prison bid might be coming to an end next year.

Kimbella, who is on this season of Love & Hip Hop: New York snitching on Yandy to the woman who physically dragged her across the room, is happy that she won’t have to wait till 2021 for husband’s freedom. On Instagram, she claims that Juelz will be home Summer 2020, he is scheduled for release on February 10, 2021.

On the gram Kimbella wrote:

“Fuck out of here, 2019!! Summer 2020, my HUSBAND will be home, bring on the new year so we can start our new beginning!! We did our longest leg in the feds now we’re on our shortest leg count down til he comes, the kids and I are so looking forward to it!”

She closed out the caption:

“This year was tough, but we got through it through the grace of GOD! I am grateful my husband is doing well doing what he has to do. Juelz says WHAT UP, and he’ll be home soon.”

Juelz was sentenced to 27 months in prison back in December of 2018 after he pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. He was initially arrested in March of that same year after he security at Newark Liberty International Airport found oxycodone pills and a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage. He fled the scene but turned himself in days later.

Kimbella’s arch-nemesis, Yandy, was also expecting her husband Mendecees home from the bing. It was initially reported that he was supposed to be back on the streets no later than December 15 this year. We have yet to see any photos showing him back home. We are sure this will all play out on this season of LHHNY.

