French Montana is celebrating life in the biggest the way his bank account is allowing him to do so. He just spent mansion money on a luxury automobile.

As spotted on TMZ the Bronx native did the most this week. The celebrity gossip site is saying Karim was finally allowed to go home from the hospital. According to reports he was admitted for having severe stomach pains, shortness of breath and an elevated heart rate. After two weeks in the intensive care unit he was released. In a post dated November 28 he was thankful for all the love and support he received from his fan base. “Thank you Everyone for all of the prayers, love and support. I’m finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time !!!#Montana”.

He celebrated the moment by purchasing a 1.5 million dollar vehicle. The car in question is a Bugatti Veyron. Frenchie took to social media to floss the new whip. “FRESH OUT OF ICU WOKE UP IN THAT NEW BUGGATTI!!! LIL GIFT TO MYSELF! FEEL LIKE A BOSS MOVE LIKE A BOSS AND TASTE LIKE A BOSS lol #nipseyblue MOTIVATION USE ONLY ALLAH AKBAR RIDING WITH TOILET PAPER FOE THE SUCKERS” he wrote.

And before French could enjoy the moment 50 Cent came in throwing rock salt on the “Lockjaw” rapper’s name claiming the modern chariot was used. “I’m in the hospital so sick of n!ggas, that’s a 2010 Veyron man, you shoulda just got the Uber app on ya phone it’s 2020 Chiron Man hahaha Put that bullshit back on that truck. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife”.

Naturally Montana clapped back by roasting Fif in the comments section of a Shade Room post. You can see the response below.

Photo: Kevin Wong

French Montana Buys Himself $1.5 Million Bugatti One Day Out Of ICU was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: