Two Men Plead Guilty To Murdering Rapper Young Greatness

While Young Greatness can’t be brought back to life his family can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Police have announced a major development in his death.

Complex is confirming that the law will finally deal with the people responsible for the performer’s murder. In case you have been living under a rock the rapper was viciously gunned down in October 2018 while visiting New Orleans for a funeral. Word on the street was that unidentified men attempted to rob him but things went left. The man born Theodore Joseph Jones III was shot several times and died in front of a Waffle House.

NOLA.com is reporting that two teenagers have pleaded to the murder. On Monday, December 16 Donny Maxwell, a 19-year-old, confessed to crimes of manslaughter, armed robbery, obstruction of justice and conspiracy. His co-defendant Lovance Wix admitted to similar charges except the manslaughter as he alleges that he did not kill Young Greatness. According to his statement Wix says he only fired shots at the scene of the crime.

New Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras served Lovance Wix a 20-year for his participation. Donny Maxwell awaits sentencing but is facing 40 years on the manslaughter charge and up to 99 years for armed robbery. The third suspect Donald Reaux has pleaded not guilty to the same charges but his convicted felon status puts him in danger of serving life in prison.

While Young Greatness didn’t have the chance to achieve national recognition his single “Moolah” peaked at 85 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. You can listen to it below.

