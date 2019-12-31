The JACKBOYS “Gang Gang,” NLE Choppa “Step” & More | Daily Visuals

Over the weekend Travis Scott introduced his latest compilation project, the JACKBOYS off his own Cactus Jack Records and with a click consisting of Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Pop Smoke, ROSALIA, Young Thug, Offset, and Quavo (no Takeoff??), you know it’s going to be some ‘ish on there.

For their first collaboration clip to “Gang Gang,” Travis and his new label click politic in an empty lot where they flex some futuristic whips and Demolition Man toast, but what social media really buzzing about is them Cactus Jack Nike SB Dunks that La Flame’s done debuted in his JACKBOYS videos. Prepare to take all the L’s when those drop, b.

NLE Choppa meanwhile has the Hip-Hop world scratching their heads as he rocks an OG Death Row pendant while turning up in an empty hallway for his visuals to “Step.” Wait, doesn’t Disney own Death Row Records now? How’d Choppa end up on Tha Row?!

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including more work from The JACKBOYS, Krayzie Bone, and more.

JACKBOYS – “GANG GANG”

NLE CHOPPA – “STEP”

JACKBOYS – “JACKBOYS”

JACKBOYS – “GATTI”

D SMOKE – “HONEY JACK”

YUNG BLEU – “CHURCH”

KID INK – “RANDY MO$$”

KRAYZIE BONE – “WAITING FOR NEVER”

