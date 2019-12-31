A few months after revealing that he’d be checking himself into rehab to avoid relapsing into substance abuse, DMX finally returned to the stage in Las Vegas and gave Hip-Hoppers in attendance a stroll down memory lane to end the decade.

TMZ is reporting that the It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot rapper took the microphone at the Hakkasan in Sin City on Sunday night around 2am with his entourage and fiancé, and busted out some of his classic material much to the delight of the crowd. Amongst the hits he belted out from Hip-Hop’s golden era were fan favorite cuts “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” “Where The Hood At” and “X Gon’ Give It To Ya.”

He also took a moment to thank his supporters, saying, “When you fall down, get back up, everyone here has been through some s**t and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you.”

Fans of Dark Man X know that the Yonkers rapper has been dealing with substance abuse for decades and though those demons hadn’t publicly reared it’s ugly head until years after he bursted onto the scene in the late 90’s, rumors that he had a hardcore drug addiction were whispered ever since he dropped his classic debut album. Over the past decade, X had found himself in and out of prison due to his substance abuse problem until he finally began addressing his addiction and trying to keep himself busy to keep from falling back into old and destructive habits.

Hopefully DMX can keep himself on the straight and narrow from here on out and get back to being one of the most beloved Hip-Hop artists of all-time.

DMX Hits Up Vegas & Performs OG Hits Fresh Out Of Rehab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: