Eniko Hart Reveals That Anonymous DM Exposed Kevin Hart’s Affair

Kevin and Eniko Hart are in a good place, but according to their latest Netflix series, it wasn’t easy.

In his new Netflix docuseries, Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, Eniko Hart explains how she learned the devastating news of Kevin Hart’s infidelity from an anonymous DM.

“How I found out was a DM,” she said. “I don’t know who it was. They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman.”

According to Eniko, the news left her crying uncontrollably initially but left her questioning the What Now? superstar daily about his intentions in their marriage, before issuing a stern warning that the cheating lifestyle isn’t something she’s willing to be a part of.

”I was pregnant at that time,” Eniko continued. “I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f— did you let that happen?’ It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.’”

During the very transparent and personal docuseries, Kevin Hart also addressed the incident clarifying for naysayers the difference between his marriage with his first wife, Torrei Hart, and Eniko; noting that he filed for divorce during his first marriage.

”A lot of people were calling [Eniko] a homewrecker or saying she deserved it, but one thing I want to make clear is that I had already left my first wife when we met,” Kevin clarified. “Torrei and I were living in separate houses and I filed for divorce to move onto something better for me. The incident that happened with Eniko—I f*cked up.”

Kevin also got real about how emotional the conversation was with Eniko when he came clean about the affair, before detailing the work he puts in daily to let her know that she’s who he wants..

”That conversation, there is no easy way to have that conversation. The worst part was just knowing how you made somebody feel. There’s a major effect it could have on the people that you are closest to, who you love the most. When I got to see that first-hand with Eniko when I got to see the effect my reckless behavior had… It was crushing, that tore me up. That really tore me up.”

Despite the setback, Eniko revealed that she is glad the incident occurred because the end result was Kevin changing for the better, but she also issued a warning to the comedian that her forgiveness wouldn’t happen again.

”I’m happy that it kind of happened. I get sensitive every time I talk about it,” she explained. “He f*cked up, this was a bad one, this was major. Nine years and I think looking forward, it’ll be better,” Eniko said. “I believe in second chances. I’m all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you’re out, you’re out of here. So, as long as he behaves, we’re good.”

Kevin Hart’s reflection was a little more appreciative of his wife for standing by his side during a time he deemed was his most immature.

“I applaud my wife for just displaying a high level of strength that I can’t even explain,” Kevin said. “I applaud her for being my backbone, my support system, and more importantly, taking my life to the next level.”

Check out the trailer to Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up below.

Eniko Hart Reveals That Anonymous DM Exposed Kevin Hart’s Affair was originally published on hiphopwired.com

