Kobe Bryant Is 2020’s First LOL Viral Moment

Only two days into 2020 and there’s already a new viral moment taking over social media, and we have Kobe Bryant to thank for that.

A video of the NBA GOAT sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game with daughter Gianna has made its rounds on the Internet — and of course Black Twitter has put their hilarious spin on it. In the clip, Kobe appears to be explaining the game to Gianna. However, since we can’t hear exactly what Mamba is saying, it leaves room for folks to make up their own scenarios — which they did.

One Twitter user wrote: “Me explaining to my boss that my “request” for time off is just me telling them I won’t be in that day, whether they approve it or not.”

@NaturallyDej joked: “Me explaining to my family that working from home doesn’t mean I’m free”

Me explaining to my family that working from home doesn’t mean I’m free https://t.co/wRwDBFSQqO — ✨ (@naturallydaj) January 1, 2020

But @Amparadoxx took it to the next level with his hilariously shady tweet. “Me explaining to somebody how the “With You” in “I don’t want a relationship right now” is silent.”

The intensity on Kobe’s face mixed with the confirmation on Gianna’s face makes for an adorable and epic viral moment. With a hands on dad like this, no wonder Gigi’s game on the court is so fierce and precise. Hit the flip for more hilarious tweets.

