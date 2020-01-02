It’s Official: Redskins Hire Jack Del Rio as Defensive Coordinator

ASHBURN – Newly appointed Redskins head coach Ron Rivera wasted no time making a high profile addition to his coaching staff, naming Jack Del Rio as the team’s defensive coordinator.

We have a lot of work to do. Can’t wait to get started https://t.co/FyhRWDpn6u — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) January 2, 2020

Del Rio, who spent the last year as an analyst for ESPN, was most recently the head coach of the Oakland Raiders between 2015-2017. Prior to that, he helped make the Denver Bronco’s defense one of the most dominant units in the league. Led by All-Pro Von Miller, Del Rio’s defense ranked in the top three for yards allowed twice in his three seasons at the helm.

As a player, Del Rio spent 11 years in the NFL as a linebacker. He was selected to the 1994 Pro Bowl. He got into coaching after his playing career, most notably as the linebackers coach for the Super Bowl XXXV champion Baltimore Ravens. Del Rio became the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars two seasons later where he would spend the next nine years.

In Washington, Del Rio is expected to transition the team’s base defense to a 4-3, instead of the 3-4 alignment they have used the last few seasons. Despite investing several high draft picks and a few marquee free agent signings, the Redskins defense never lived up to expectations. The unit regularly finished in the bottom half of the league in yards allowed under previous defensive coordinator, Greg Manusky.

Fans took to twitter to express their excitement over Del Rio joining the Redskins coaching staff.

When you go from Jay Gruden/Bill Callahan to Ron Rivera & From Greg Manusky to Jack Del Rio…. pic.twitter.com/ty8slvsL3M — Zac (@DCzWall) January 1, 2020

Jack Del Rio has to like this, right? Da’Ron Payne 22

Tim Settle 22

Cole Holcomb 23

Montez Sweat 23

Jonathan Allen 24

Jimmy Moreland 24

Matt Ioannidis 25

Ryan Anderson 25

Landon Collins 25

Fabian Moreau 25

Reuben Foster 25

Quinton Dunbar 27 Happy New Year! — SAQdaddy (@saqdaddy) January 1, 2020

Bad news for the rest of the NFC East. Ron Rivera + Jack Del Rio could make Washington scary https://t.co/QZUA7zTzSA — B-Frye (@FryeOne) January 2, 2020

My God where have the Redskins I love gone!!! Riverboat Ron and Jack Del Rio. So very un-Redskins like!!! Excellent appointments. I'm not used to this! — Chris O'Brien (@ChrisOBrien83) January 2, 2020

A year ago at this time the @Redskins were set up like this. Bruce Allen Team President/GM

Jay Gruden Head Coach

Greg Manusky DC Now… No Team Pres/GM as of right now

Ron Rivera Head Coach

Jack Del Rio DC I'm soooo glad its now instead of then.#HTTR — The RiverBoat Ron Crew (@BigManPauly) January 2, 2020

