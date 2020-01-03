DaBaby Arrested? Video Shows Rapper Being Detained

More money, more problems for DaBaby.

Police in Miami arrested the Grammy-nominated rapper Thursday according to Fox46. He was in town for a star-studded New Year’s Eve performance at Story Nightclub.

A reason has yet to be provided for the apprehension. However, this isn’t Billion Dollar Baby’s first run-in with the law.

Just less than two weeks ago he was cuffed and carried away while in his hometown Charlotte for alleged marijuana possession, resisting an officer and additional charges.

DaBaby has accused Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department of targeting him and unlawfully searing his vehicle.

Peep videos of the arrest below.

dude didn't even wait 5 minutes after dababy was arrested, good for him! never pass up a good photo op! pic.twitter.com/M9grshFOEX — clara (@theclaragil) January 2, 2020

