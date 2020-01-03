FAB FINDS: Cover Girl Goes Clean Beauty With Their New Vegan Collection

One of the first makeup brands that you may have dabbled in as a teenager might have been Cover Girl. The drug store brand is easily accessible, has a plethora of products, and is priced just right to not break the brand. Whether it’s their foundation or their eyeshadow palettes or their mascara that everyone loves, it’s a mainstay brand that even stars like Issa Rae enjoy wearing.

Now the brand is stepping up to the clean beauty plate by launching a 100% vegan collection called ‘The Clean Fresh.’ The Clean Fresh Collection currently contains four products for your skincare and beauty needs. The products include a hydrating Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation ($11.99, ulta.com) that comes in 14 shades. If you are looking for some shimmer and shine, The Clean Fresh Cooling Glow Stick ($10.99, ulta.com) has you covered in four rosy shades. The Clean Fresh Cream Blush ($10.99, ulta.com) comes in four shades and features the coveted hyaluronic acid, which will keep your skin looking plump and hydrated. Lastly, known for their lipsticks, Cover Girl has a Clean Fresh Lip Oil ($10.49, cvs.com) to give you high shine and just a dash of color.

When you think of clean beauty, you might immediately think it’s going to be costly; however, everything is sweetly priced at $11.99 or under. You can shop the collection at Ulta Beauty and Amazon. The lip oil is being offered exclusively at CVS and everything is available now!

Beauties, are you into clean beauty? Will You be shopping? Sound off in the comment section!

