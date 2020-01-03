DaBaby Arrested For Battery Due To Robbery Investigation

DaBaby is having all types of issues with the law. On Thursday (Jan. 2), The “Suge” rapper was detained in Miami for a robbery investigation and eventually arrested for battery.

TMZ reports that DaBaby was taken to police headquarters in Miami for questioning about a robbery that went down Thursday afternoon.

Allegedly, men in DaBaby’s entourage were spotted putting a beatdown on a man and pilfering of his possessions, including his cash and other property. Of course, TMZ obtained that video of said incident, and it’s kind of damning.

A man in a grey top is seen going through the victim’s pockets and what looks like credit cards are littered on the ground. After dragging the victim by his pants, he and two other men get into a black SUV to depart while the victim picked himself up. But, the SUV then stops and one of the men, dressed in all black, stepped out the whip to throw another blow at the victim, knocking him again to the ground.

DaBaby was arrested for battery in connection to the robbery and his bond has been set at $1,500. We trust he can afford that, but the pending legal fees will have him re-thinking the cost-effectiveness of this alleged fade deliver.

According to a source, the man catching the hands is a concert promoter. Reportedly, DaBaby and his team met with the man to receive payment but the rapper felt he was owed “several thousand dollars.” At that point, a source told TMZ “Things just went out of control.”

Last week, DaBaby was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina after a holiday performance at the Bojangles’ Coliseum. The rapper is maintaining that he has been targeted and harassed by cops in his hometown. In Charlotte, he was cited for marijuana possession.

