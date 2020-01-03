PlayStation 5 Will Support Backwards Compatibility For All Previous Systems: Report

Microsoft has shown its hand with the revealing of the Xbox Series X, and now there is a possible colossal development in regards to PlayStation 5 having backwards compatibility.

With the launch of Sony’s next console less than a year away, reputable video game aficionado, and journalist, HipHopGamer is reporting that the PS5 will have backwards compatibility but on a much higher level. He says that Sony is working on a “Remastering Engine” for the PS5 that will allow the console to play PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4 titles with enhancements.

What that means similar to Xbox One X’s backwards compatibility, PS5 won’t just play the games but also enhance them to 4K support.

PLAYSTATION 5: Remastering Engine For PS1 – PS4 Titles. Backwards Compatibility Enhanced https://t.co/myRtnbmZB1 — HOT97'S HipHopGamer LogitechG (@HipHopGamer) January 1, 2020

Now Sony has not confirmed this, so this news should be taken with a grain of salt, but HipHopGamer is a very reliable source, and he is very confident that this news is legit. Furthermore, Sony has filed for patents that strongly suggests the PS5 will support backwards compatibility for all previous systems as well as the ability to add trophies for PS1 and PS2 games.

Despite the PS4 system being the superior console over the years, the one clear advantage Microsoft’s Xbox One had over it was backwards compatibility. It would seem Sony has learned from its only mistake with the PS4 and is looking to rectify the situation with the PS5. Outside of this news, all details about PS5 remain a mystery or hearsay, except for the confirmed news of it being eco-friendly, extremely powerful, and sporting a new DualShock5 controller, which could feature the recently released back button attachment.

We will continue to keep our ears to the video game streets until then.

