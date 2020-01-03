We Would Like To See It: Nintendo Will Reportedly Drop A Switch Pro With 4K Capabilty

With news of Sony’s PS5 allegedly featuring a “remastering engine” to enhance its rumored backwards compatibility feature and Microsoft pulling the lid off the Xbox Series X, Nintendo might also be making a splash in 2020.

According to Kantan Games’ Serkan Toto, as part of Games Industry’s yearly analyst predictions, Nintendo will look to compete with the Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X with a Pro model of the insanely popular hybrid model the Nintendo Switch. According to Toto — who accurately predicted the Switch Lite, Nintendo’s next Switch model will have 4K support, use bigger cartridges, plus other upgrades, and it will cost $399.

Per Games Industry:

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Nintendo will launch a “Switch Pro” in 2020, my guess is at $399. More specifically, I predict 4K support, bigger cartridge sizes, and of course, beefed-up components. I also think the device will launch after the summer holidays to counter the roll-out of the PS5 and next-gen Xbox later in the year – along with a first-party, system-seller game.”

Soto also predicts we could get see more Microsoft games on the Nintendo Switch this year but isn’t too sure that xCloud will arrive on the device in 2020.

“The love affair between Microsoft and Nintendo is likely to continue, with more big Xbox games landing on the Switch. I am skeptical about xCloud coming to the Nintendo device in 2020, however.”

Toto also predicts that Nintendo will bring N64 games to Switch Online, and we should expect another big mobile release as well, like a “Zelda app or Smash Bros (bold prediction) that could be co-developed with a new partner.

According to Toto, it sounds like Nintendo is set to have another prosperous year.

