Wild N’ Out Returns To The District On Friday, March 13, 2020

Live Comedy Spectacular Will Feature Surprises On Every Stop and

Special Guests Including Platinum Recording Artist Saweetie

Tickets On Sale to General Public Starting Friday, January 10 at LiveNation.com

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Nick Cannon announced his wildly popular MTV Wild ‘N Out Live tour will return with dates all over the U.S. kicking off this March. Fans can expect stand up routines by their favorite Wild ‘N Out cast members including DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine, Hit Man, Conceited, DJ D-Wreck and Pretty Vee (lineup varies by city), as well as live music performances from some of today’s hottest artists including platinum “My Type” and “Icy Grl” entertainer Saweetie. Additional special guests will be announced. Each night Nick Cannon and the cast will also invite members of the audience to join them for Wild ‘N Out’s most popular games. The tour will bring together a comedy, variety and game show all in one to fans of the improv/competition show on each stop.

Produced by Live Nation and Laugh Out Loud, the expansive 27-city arena tour will kick off March 3rd in Jacksonville, FL and make stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping April 11th in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 10th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the MTV Wild ‘N Out Live tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 7th at 12pm local time until Thursday, January 9th at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit http://www.citientertainment.com.

Nick Cannon Presents MTV Wild ‘N Out Live 2020 U.S. Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Arena

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

Thursday, March 5, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Friday, March 6, 2020 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Sunday, March 8, 2020 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Thursday, March 12, 2020 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

Friday, March 13, 2020 Washington, DC Capital One Arena+

Saturday, March 14, 2020 Newark, NJ Prudential Center+

Monday, March 16, 2020 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Thursday, March 19, 2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Friday, March 20, 2020 Chicago, IL United Center

Saturday, March 21, 2020 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena+

Sunday, March 22, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse+

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, March 26, 2020 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

Friday, March 27, 2020 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC+

Saturday, March 28, 2020 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center+

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thursday, April 2, 2020 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

Friday, April 3, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena*

Saturday, April 4, 2020 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center*

Sunday, April 5, 2020 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center+

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

Friday, April 10, 2020 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center+

Saturday, April 11, 2020 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

*Saweetie not performing

+DC Young Fly not appearing

