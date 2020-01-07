Where’s The Lie?: DaBaby Says Social Media “Ain’t A Place For The Truth”

DaBaby was in his feels this morning (Jan. 7), and got some of his thoughts off, on Twitter. The rapper pontificated on the merits and negatives of social media.

If social media wasn’t such a lucrative tool in the business I’m in I wouldn’t even be on it. Lost souls influenced by lost souls. I hate to see it. I encourage people to have the courage to find themselves without the false sense of security they search for on the internet. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) January 7, 2020

“If social media wasn’t such a lucrative tool in the business I’m in I wouldn’t even be on it,” tweeted the “Suge” rapper. “Lost souls influenced by lost souls.”

He added, “I encourage people to have the courage to find themselves without the false sense of security they search for on the internet.”

Lately, DaBaby’s own career was knocked at least slightly off course thanks to issues with the law. The first, being detained and cited for marijuana possession seems like a case of being targets by the cops, or so he claims. The second, running the pockets of an alleged janky promoter that shorted him thousands of dollars, sounds more like an incident that could have and should have been easily avoided.

The latter caused DaBaby to spend a few days in jail thanks to a warrant in Texas and held him up on bailing out. Shortly after his release he teased new music, before waxing philosophical today.

Fans looking for him to explain further what happened had to settle for introspection, for now.

I always preferred to say less because social media ain’t a place for the truth. But lately I been feeling like it’s my calling to say more. ion know how I wanna play it though, I respect my mind too much to allow myself to be indentifed as one of these internet mfs. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) January 7, 2020

He continued, “I always preferred to say less because social media ain’t a place for the truth. But lately I been feeling like it’s my calling to say more. ion know how I wanna play it though, I respect my mind too much to allow myself to be indentifed as one of these internet mfs.”

Where is the lie? DaBaby closed shop by stressing that his reflection was not a sign of depression.

“The internet so lost they think if a n*gga say something with substance he sad. Bitch I’m GOOD. GOD just moved me to send out a message this morning. Don’t send pity where it isn’t needed. Just soak up the game for what it’s worth. Sh*t it may not be worth nothing at all.”

The internet so lost they think if a nigga say something with substance he sad. Bitch I’m GOOD😂 GOD just moved me to send out a message this morning. Don’t send pity where it isn’t needed. Just soak up the game for what it’s worth. Shit it may not be worth nothing at all 🤷🏾‍♂️ — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) January 7, 2020

