LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

In today’s Lo’ Down with Lore’l, Lore’l runs down how Summer Walker stepped out of her introvert bag to check the women sliding in her man’s DM, why George Lopez’s joke about Trump didn’t go over so well with neither Trump supports or national security, plus shares audio from Kevin Hart’s fight with his trainer/friend…

#KevinHart is getting mixed reactions over an argument/altercation that he had with his trainer. pic.twitter.com/ckkT60XiM6 — theJasmineBRAND.com (@thejasminebrand) December 31, 2019

SEE ALSO: The Lo’ Down With Lore’l: Multiple Women Accuse Trey Songz Of Sexual Assault

SEE ALSO: The Lo’ Down with Lore’l: Bill Cosby Speaks From Behind Bars

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

Summer Walker Steps Out Of Her Introvert Bag To Check Women Sliding In Her Man’s DM’s was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: