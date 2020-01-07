KYSVersus: Dee Real x Zay Smoove [@DeeRealMusic x @ZaySmoove]

Get to know KYS Verses Winners Dee Real and Zay Smoove! Want to submit your music to KYS Verses?

Submit Song to 939kysvs@gmail.com

The song must be clean and radio-ready

Must include contact information and social media handles

Little Bacon Bear will play 93 seconds of two local DMV artist back-to-back

Listeners call in and vote for the song they feel should win

The song with the most votes gets played the next night and faces a new challenger

If your song gets 5 consecutive wins it gets retired and the artist gets an interview with Bacon Bear and will be featured on KYSDC.COM

KYS Verses runs Monday – Thursday during the 8pm hour on 93.9 WKYS, KYSDC.Com or Download Our Official App!

