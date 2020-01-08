Iran Fires Missiles At Bases Housing U.S. Troops In Iraq [VIDEO]

Iran fired missiles at U.S. military bases in Iraq as a response to an earlier attack that killed, Qasem Soleimani, one of its most powerful leaders.

Early warning defense systems gave the troops a heads up, which allowed them to get to safety.

Trump addressed the nation today confirming zero deaths or injuries and says Iran appears to be “standing down.”

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

