Lizzo Tapped As First Female Act To Headline Bonnaroo Festival

Lizzo is already starting 2020 off on a high note.

On Tuesday (Jan. 7) the official lineup for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was announced and Lizzo was revealed to be this year’s chosen headliner. The Tennessee festival tapped Lizzo to be the first woman to headline the festival since it began in an effort to add diversity to their usual country and rock line up. Organizer also announced other acts such as DaBaby, Nelly, Kevin Gates, JID, Denzel Curry, Run The Jewels, and Megan Thee Stallion would be joining the list of performers slated to hit the stage.

Lizzo responded to the news via Instagram saying:

”I’m the first woman to headline the main stage at @bonnaroo It’s about damn time! Y’all ready to watch herstory, b*tch?!?”

The 19th annual festival takes place June 11-14 on the Farm in Manchester, TN. Tickets for Bonnaroo are set to go on sale Thursday (Jan.9) at noon.

In other Lizzo news, while trolls were trying to run her off Twitter, Lizzo was lending her support to those affected by the devastating fires in Australia.

According to published reports, Lizzo was scheduled to perform in Australia while the country is experiencing one of its most devastating wildfire seasons to date. Instead of taking the stage and then leaving, the singer took time to help out at a local food bank.

Foodbank Victoria shared photos of the “Good as Hell” singer visiting its Melbourne location. “Beautiful Lizzo stopped by our Foodbank Victoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and vollies who have been working tirelessly for the past 6 days,” the Instagram post read. “What a she even packed hampers for fire-affected regions. Thank you for the support ”

Lizzo who is currently touring Australia, performed at the Sydney Opera House earlier this week and is scheduled to perform at the Forum Melbourne on Wednesday night (Jan. 8) and is set to do more shows in Australia and New Zealand throughout January, including the FOMO music festival.

Since the devastating fires began, Foodbank Australia reports that at least 12.35 million acres have burned, destroying about 2,000 homes and killing at least 25 people. In addition, wildlife experts estimate more than 1 billion animals have been killed by the fires across the continent.

