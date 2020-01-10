Kevin Durant Gets Into Another Twitter Battle, This Time With Former Teammate Kendrick Perkins

Basketball is definitely life for Kevin Durant. If that wasn’t apparent before, you most certainly could tell now because he is entering his 7th month without being able to hit a professional court since his Achilles injury and his Twitter fingers have been very busy.

Durant had time.

Just yesterday (Jan.9), we touched on KD going back and forth with Brandon Tierney of CBS Sports Radio. Tierney commented on how the Brooklyn Nets had lost seven straight, but nobody cares because it’s the Nets and not the Knicks. That eventually led to KD responding to fans commenting on him, always addressing hecklers via Twitter.

Apparently, he wasn’t finished, and KD let off more shots on Twitter, this time his former teammate Kendrick Perkins was the recipient of Durant’s social media jabs.

Perk made a little plug about his upcoming segment on ESPN in anticipation of Russell Westbrook’s return to OKC for the first time since his departure to Houston.

In about 30 minutes I’m going to give my opinion on @SportsCenter on why Believe that Russell Westbrook is the best player to have ever put on a Oklahoma City Thunder Jersey!!! He is MR. THUNDER!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

Celtics beat writer Marc D’Amico rebutted, pointing out that the Westbrook led Thunder was eliminated three consecutive seasons before the second round. While complimenting Westbrook’s play, he dismissed the notion that he could be a franchise player despite leading the Thunder consistently to the playoffs after Durant’s highly-debated departure to 73-win Golden State Warriors team.

Perkins then replied that KD lost in the second round without Russ and low and behold guess who jumped into the conversation…

Mr. Durant himself and he reminded his former teammate of his anemic performances while he was the starting center during KD’s tenure.

Check out the exchange below:

Yea and our starting center @KendrickPerkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard tho champ lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

Weak is starting at center, playing real minutes with no production. Should’ve worked on your skills as much as I did — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

The Twitter back and forth didn’t go on much longer, but KD clearly felt some kind of way about Russ being called the best franchise player in Thunder history. Could there still be some tension between Westbrook and Durant?

Who do you think is Mr. Thunder?

Photo: Andy Cross / Getty

Kevin Durant Gets Into Another Twitter Battle, This Time With Former Teammate Kendrick Perkins was originally published on cassiuslife.com

