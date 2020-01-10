Candiace Dillard and DJ Tryfe Talk The Viribus Ball and Mental Health with Jackie Paige

View this post on Instagram

SO EXCITED to talk about this party with a purpose! Look for my darling @djtryfe and I on your morning news tv screens this week talking about the Inaugural #ViribusBall. • We don't encourage our Black men to talk about their #mentalhealth like their lives depend on it. And we should. Because it does. Click the link in my bio to learn more and get YOUR tickets. I'll be there! I hope you will too❤️.