Candiace Dillard and DJ Tryfe Talk
The Viribus Ball and Mental Health with Jackie Paige
Jackie Paige caught up Housewife of Potomac, Candiace Dillard and her friend DJ Tryfe to talk about their upcoming event! The Viribus Ball is happening on January 19th in Southeast DC. Viribus means strength in Latin and that is the purpose of this ball to bring awareness and strength to those dealing with mental illness. Learn more about the event and their stories in Jackie’s full interview…
SO EXCITED to talk about this party with a purpose! Look for my darling @djtryfe and I on your morning news tv screens this week talking about the Inaugural #ViribusBall. • We don’t encourage our Black men to talk about their #mentalhealth like their lives depend on it. And we should. Because it does. Click the link in my bio to learn more and get YOUR tickets. I’ll be there! I hope you will too❤️. • • #viribus #strength #beaforceformentalhealthawareness #partywithapurpose #DJTryfePresents #hostedbyme #candychronicles #RHOP #BravoTV #shecamefromJesus #sleepingbeautyiswoke #candiacedillard #candiacedillardbassett #primahaircollection