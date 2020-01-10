Candiace Dillard and DJ Tryfe Talk The Viribus Ball and Mental Health with Jackie Paige

Jackie Paige
| 01.10.20
Dismiss

Candiace Dillard and DJ Tryfe Talk

The Viribus Ball and Mental Health with Jackie Paige

Jackie Paige x Candiace Dillard

Source: Leah A. Henry / Radio One Digital

Jackie Paige caught up Housewife of Potomac, Candiace Dillard and her friend DJ Tryfe to talk about their upcoming event! The Viribus Ball is happening on January 19th in Southeast DC. Viribus means strength in Latin and that is the purpose of this ball to bring awareness and strength to those dealing with mental illness. Learn more about the event and their stories in Jackie’s full interview…

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Here’s What Happened At KYS Fest [Photos]
The Crowd At KYS Fest
72 photos
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close