Black Mask Finally Puts on The Black Mask in Latest Trailer for ‘Birds Of Prey’

Late last year we got our first trailer to Harley Quinn’s first post-Suicide Squad solo adventure film, Birds of Prey. With its release date of February 7 quickly approaching we now get a second trailer to build up some buzz for the Cathy Yan-directed feature.

In the latest trailer we find Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) going through the motions after her “mutual” breakup with the Clown Prince of Crime, The Joker, but before she can down a tub of ice cream, Quinn quickly ends up becoming the subject of someone else’s “affection:” Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Knowing she doesn’t stand a chance against one of Gotham City’s most dangerous supervillain’s, Harley assembles a team of badass women who are all in Black Mask’s crosshairs for one reason or another in order to ensure their survival.

Filled gunfire, car chases and our first actual look at McGregor donning the famous black mask from the Batman comics, Birds Of Prey actually seems like a bloody good time. Then again so did Suicide Squad and we all saw how that turned out.

Check out the latest trailer for Birds Of Prey below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it drops February 7.

