‘Resident Evil 3’ Remake Will Not Feature Multiple Endings or Mercernaries Mode

If you have extensively played Resident Evil 2 remake already, you already know that when the reimagining of RE3 arrives, it will follow the same cues and totally switch things up from the original. Details are emerging, confirming just how different the game will be when it drops.

When we head back to the zombie-infested Raccoon City in RE3 remake, don’t expect the same exact playthrough you got from the original game. The game’s producers, Peter Fabiano and Masachika Kawata, slightly detailed the changes players will experience. Speaking with Famitsu Weekly, a fan on Twitter translated and summarized the points they dropped. RE3 remake will follow the original games basic story, but a few elements have been rearranged, so those who enjoyed the first game will get a fresh experience.

RE3 fans can also look forward to Brad Vickers’ role to be changed in the remake. While details are scarce, based on this news, Vickers’ entire arc might be different this time around. In the original Resident Evil 3 release, the S.T.A.R.S pilot met a gruesome death at the hands of the game’s chief antagonist, Nemesis.

Speaking of Nemesis, don’t expect him to be limited like his predecessor, he will chase that ass everywhere in the game. Fabiano also spoke with Official PlayStation Magazine and dropped the bombshell the RE3 remake will not feature multiple endings or the fan-favorite Mercenaries mode like the original game. Also, fans can expect Carlos Oliveira to have a much more significant role this time around. Fabiano revealed in the interview that Oliveira “will have his own interesting section to play through.”

Other interesting details include:

The scene from the trailer featuring Jill running through an apartment will be in the game, but it won’t be first-person. The game is 90% done, and there will be no delay. Jill’s outfit was changed because developers didn’t want her to look uncomfortable in the action-packed game. There will be different looking zombies. The collector’s edition of the game features a map that will have actual hints. Resident Evil 3 and the multiplayer Resistance portion have no direct narrative ties.

We are so ready for Resident Evil 3 remake. the game arrives on PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One April 3, 2020.

