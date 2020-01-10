Rapsody “Afeni,” NEZ ft. ScHoolboy Q “Wild Youngster” & More | Daily Visuals

Rapsody had one of 2019’s best Hip-Hop albums in Eve and while she continues to fly below the radar of many rap fans, most Hip-Hop enthusiasts continue to appreciate what she brings to the game.

In her latest visuals for her album cut “Afeni,” the MC out of NC pays homage to the late great Tupac Shakur while telling the story of a woman in love turned single mother when her baby daddy decided he wasn’t ready to be a father. A reality too many women are all too familiar with.

Back in the club scene (kinda), NEZ calls on ScHoolboy Q to help him get things live with a few friends in their uptempo black-and-white visual to “Wild Youngster.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Durk featuring Polo G, Pounds, and more.

RAPSODY FT. PJ MORTON – “AFENI”

NEZ FT. SCHOOLBOY Q – “WILD YOUNGSTER”

LIL DURK FT. POLO G – “CAREER DAY”

070 SHAKE – “GULTY CONSCIENCE”

POUNDS – “FOLDABLE STOCK”

CLEVER – “MADNESS”

FMB LONGMONEY – “HOOD CYCLE (G HERBO REMIX)”

