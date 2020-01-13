ESPN Is Trying to Poach Tony Romo From CBS With A Historical Offer

Tony Romo joined the CBS main broadcast team two years ago and immediately became a fan favorite for his ability to predict what teams were going to do.

ESPN is now trying to poach Romo from CBS and they are reportedly willing to throw the bag at Romo. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, ESPN is willing to offer Romo somewhere between $10 million to $14 million per year. That would likely make him the highest-paid sportscaster. Some of the notable Sportscasters who make big bucks are Al Michaels who makes roughly $6 million annually, Joe Buck $6 million, Stephen A. Smith $10 million–just to name a few.

Romo’s three-year contract will expire at the conclusion of the AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 19. Romo is currently making $4 million a year and Romo’s agents have expressed that Romo does not plan to take anything less than $10 million a year. According to The Ringer, John Madden was the highest-paid analyst ever raking in just over $8 million a year from Fox in 1993.

CBS does retain the rights to match whatever offer Romo will get. The chemistry between current CBS play by play analyst Jim Nantz and Tony Romo is undeniable. Since Jon Gruden left the booth to return to coaching again, ESPN has struggled to find someone to pair with Joe Tessitore on Monday Night Football. In 2018 they tried Jason Witten with Booger McFarland on the sidelines, but a lot of fans complained about Witten and the Booger Mobile was a total flop. So in 2019 when Witten decided to return to football, they moved Booger from the sidelines to the booth.

The combo wasn’t bad, but ESPN’s number one team pales compared to CBS with Nantz and Romo and Fox with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

