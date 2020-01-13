A New Documentary Will Explore Richard Pryor’s Life And Legacy [Video]

We are about to get further insight on what made one of the greatest comedic minds tick. An in depth film on Richard Pryor will be here before you know it.

As spotted on Vibe the legend will have his life chronicled like never before in an upcoming project. ABC News will be premiering a two-hour documentary that will follow his journey from early years to the spotlight and all the critical moments in between. The Last Days of Richard Pryor will be a never before seen exploration at his career.

According to the report the feature will detail his time as a child growing up in a brothel run by his grandmother in Peoria, Illinois. His mother was a prostitute who battled alcoholism and eventually abandoned him. Under his grandmother’s watch he would be beat and molested. Years later he would enlist in the armed forces where he would find himself serving time in army prison.

The film will also examine his infamous personal life including his seven marriages, his historic rise throughout comedy, television and film and his continuous problems with drugs. Providing context regarding his life will be his friends, family, staff and widow Jennifer Pryor. Mike Epps, actor Tim Reid, Tim Allen, Jimmie Walker, Howie Mandel and other noted performers will also make cameos. Additionally some never-before-scene clips from a Barbara Walters interview will also be included.

You can view the trailer below.

